Beware £2.5 million Scottish bank scam

Police Scotland want to raise awareness of a plausible scam which caused Scottish businesses to be conned of £2.5 million last month.

The sum disappeared from the accounts of firms in the Highlands - after they were contacted on genuine-looking telephone numbers.

Callers told the businesses that their accounts had been compromised and persuaded the firms to transfer cash to a ‘safe account’.

Police have not revealed how many firms were targeted but stress that no arrests have been made as yet - so firms should not engage with this sort of caller.

Detective Inspector Iain McPhail from the investigations unit said: “These fraudsters are really convincing and have obtained a significant amount of money.

“We urge the public to be on their guard against unsolicited calls.”