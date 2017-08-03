Beware £2.5 million Scottish bank scam which hit hospice

Police Scotland want to raise awareness of a plausible scam which caused Scottish businesses to be conned of £2.5 million last month - including a hospice.

The sum disappeared from the accounts of firms in the Highlands - after they were contacted on genuine-looking telephone numbers.

Callers told the businesses that their accounts had been compromised and persuaded the firms to transfer cash to a ‘safe account’.

It has now been revealed that The Highland Hospice lost more than £100,000 to the scammers who operated between July 19 and July 30.

Police have not revealed how many firms were targeted in total but stress that no arrests have been made as yet - so firms should not engage with this sort of caller under any circumstances.

Detective Inspector Iain McPhail from the investigations unit said: “These fraudsters are really convincing and have obtained a significant amount of money.

“We urge the public to be on their guard against unsolicited calls.”