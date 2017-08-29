Bogus workman warning for Cumbernauld and Kilsyth

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth residents are being warned to be on the lookout for a bogus workman who has already defrauded a pensioner in Muirhead.

The victim who is a 74-year-old male was approached by the fraudster on Friday at 2.30pm, who offered to carry out gardening work on his property for cash up front.

As a result, the householder gave the man £200 for the work to his garden.

The man pocketed the cash then left the scene and did not return as he had promised to do.

Police were then alerted and the victim was able to tell them that the man operates from a van which has a wooden trailer attached to it.

Members of the public are being advised not to engage with this man.

Anyone who has had dealings with the fraudster asked to contact police on 101.