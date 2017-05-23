Child attacked female dogwalker in Cumbernauld

Police have mounted an urgent search for a thug as young as 12 who subjected a female dogwalker to a violent assault.

The incident saw the 47-year-old pet owner punched in the face outside the Muirfield Centre at 12.30am on Friday

The young attacker had been out and about with another boy and his own dog, a black Staffordshire Bull Terrier - which had a distinctive gold studded-collar.

When the two dogs came into non-violent contact, the young attacker lost the place and struck out at the woman.

He then quickly left the scene and the badly shaken woman managed to make it home.

Police were then contacted and the hunt is on to find the young man who had stopped to violence when he should have been tucked up in bed.

Now, Cumbernauld’s most senior policeman Inspector Phil Rose has stated: “I would like to appeal to all persons who live round the Muirfield Centre to help identify this male who is between 12 and 16-years-old.He is around five foot three inches in height wearing a black hooded top.

“The suspect may stay in the vicinity or in other nearby estates in Seafar, Kildrum and Carbrain.

“The victim was extremely upset by the assault.

“If you recognise the male with the dog can you please contact us on 101.

Alternatively you can call 0800 555 111 where you can remain anonymous.”