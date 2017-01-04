Condorrat arrest after disturbance

A quiet Condorrat street was the scene of a highly charged incident which sawa a 31-year-old man arrested in the early hours of the morning.

Police were contacted today (Wednesday) at 3.45am

This was amidst claims that a man was causing a disturbance in Barbeth Road.

It is alleged that he was behaving in a threatening manner, sparking alarm amongst witnesses.

Police attended and questioned a 31-year old in connection with the incident but the matter did not end there.

Because the man resisted arrest and was taken away to Coatbridge Police Station.

He was held in custody and was expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court today.