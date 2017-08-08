Condorrat charity garden theft

A themed garden in Condorrat which raises cash for sick children at Yorkhill Hospital has fallen prey to a theft.
Mary Egan of 40 Dalshannon Road explained “My red and white Little Bo Peep Statue was taken when I was visiting my sister in South Africa in July.
“I am really mad about it but if someone wants to return it overnight, no questions will be asked.”
The 18-inch statue was sent from America by another of Mary’s sisters and joins a host of nursery rhyme favourites like Humpty Dumpty, Jack and Jill plus Little Boy Blue in the lovingly crafted garden.
This raises on average a £200 sum annaully when Mary puts a charity box in the garden (pictured) over the Christmas period.
