Condorrat charity garden theft

A themed garden in Condorrat which raises cash for sick children at Yorkhill Hospital has fallen prey to a theft.

Mary Egan of 40 Dalshannon Road explained “My red and white Little Bo Peep Statue was taken when I was visiting my sister in South Africa in July.

“I am really mad about it but if someone wants to return it overnight, no questions will be asked.”

The 18-inch statue was sent from America by another of Mary’s sisters and joins a host of nursery rhyme favourites like Humpty Dumpty, Jack and Jill plus Little Boy Blue in the lovingly crafted garden.

This raises on average a £200 sum annaully when Mary puts a charity box in the garden (pictured) over the Christmas period.