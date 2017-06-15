Condorrat school garden targeted again

A school garden which has been lovingly created by pupils and volunteers has been targed again, after a mini-blaze on the site.

Police have confirmed that vandals have once again gained access to the area around St Helen’s Primary following an incident on Monday.

Officers were called when it emerged that someone had made their way into the Lomond Drive garden after the end of the school day and 10pm that night.

The damage caused was minor - howeve there have been several previous incidents in the last eighteen months on the campus, usually under cover of darkness at weekends.

Here, vandals have gone on the rampage- uprooting plants and damaging fixtures, shortly after they were placed there.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called free and in confidence on 0800 555 111.