Crackdown over Mosque race hatred

An absolute refusal to tolerate racism in the wake of the vandalism at Cumbernauld Mosque has united politicians at North Lanarkshire Council.

Two Cumbernauld councillors raised an emergency motion at the last full council meeting which “utterly condemned” the daubing of racist slogans on this place of worship.

The motion was raised by independent councillor Alan O’Brien and stated: “This council utterly condemns the recent repellant vandalism. The individuals or group for this heinous crime have no place in our society.”

It was seconded by Labour councillor Bob Chadha and was backed unanimously by all parties.

Both men were particularly concerned that this was the second time the mosque had been targeted in two years.

Councillor O’Brien said: “All Cumbernauld councillors were hugely supportive of this motion.

“Nobody should be in any doubt that we will not tolerate this disgusting behaviour.

Councillor Chadha added: “We cannot allow these thugs to control our community. This type of racism creates fear in the community and the community has to be protected by all of us.”

Meanwhile police have confirmed that they dealt with two racially aggravated incidents in as many days last week. Both of these took place in Cumbernauld’s shopping centre.

Officers were called in after a male was subject to racially abuse outside Dorothy Perkins in the Antonine Centre around 3.30pm last Tuesday. The man is still to be traced.

The second incident on Wednesday at Pound Mania in Ettrick Walk saw a male security guard allegedly tackled by a 21-year-old male at 1.15pm.

The man was arrested for racially aggravated assault and was held in custody pending a court appearance.