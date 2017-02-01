Cumbernauld and Kilsyth voters slam Trump

MP Stuart McDonald has stated that he is opposed to the state visit of President Donald Trump because of his ban on refugees from seven predominately Muslim countries.

The Scottish Nationalist then revealed:“I have had a significant amount of constituents get in touch to tell me that they’ve signed the petition against the state visit. “They have my full support in doing that.

“He’’s not introducing this ban for security reasons. On the contrary, there’s a widespread view that his actions make the world more dangerous.

“What he is doing is pandering to xenophobia, racism and Islamaphobia.

“These are things we must relentlessly oppose and stand against. So a full state visit in these circumstances would be totally inappropriate.”