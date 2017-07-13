Cumbernauld church is latest victim of break-ins

Kildrum Parish Church has been burgled after thieves managed to get into the building to steal two key items.

The thieves struck on Sunday, June 9 and removed a wheelchair from the historic premises

Police say that metal organ piping was also stolen in the raid.

This is the latest in a spate of summer break-ins featured on our website this week where a number of premises have been targeted.

This includesThe Special Needs Charity Shop and the home of a vulnerable man in Carbrain who had a television and medication stolen. His carers reported the theft

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact police on 101.