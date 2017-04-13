Cumbernauld councillor cleared in court

A Cumbernauld councillor has been cleared after a complaint from two other elected representatives landed in him in court.

Independent councillor Alan O’Brien appeared for trial at Hamilton Sheriff Court yesterday (Wednesday) amidst claims he had threatened two other councillors at an incident at Motherwell Civic Centre in November 2015.

The councillors in question were Airdrie’s Michael Coyle and his wife Agnes

However, Councillor O’Brien always stated that these claims were baseless.

And when yesterday’s evidence was presented to the Sheriff, he found Councillor O’Brien not guilty.

Councillor O’Brien is among those standing for election in the Cumbernauld North Ward for the elections on Thursday, May 4.