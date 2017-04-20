Cumbernauld crash led to arrest

Police have confirmed that a 41-year-old man has been arrested for a number of road traffic offences following an incident in Seafar this morning (Thursday)

The man was involved in a car crash at 12.05am

It is alleged that he quickly left the scene of the accident in Arran Drive

Police conducted enquiries and succeeded in tracing the runaway driver.

And once they did so they quickly formed the view he had been drinking.

The man failed to assist officers by his refusal to take a roadside breath test.

It is also alleged that he had taken and driven away a vehicle that did not belong to him.

Police then took the man into custody.

He was expected to have appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court by time of going to press.