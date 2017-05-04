Cumbernauld home cleared by police after party

Police told a gathering of people to get out of a house in Cumbernauld in the middle of the night after a second plea to keep the noise down was ignored.

The incident began around 11pm on Tuesday night when a number of complaints reached police about a party at an address in Millcroft Road

Officers visited the premises at 11pm and told the revellers to keep the noise down.

However, the problem continued as calls from fed-up neighbours continued to filter in to police.

Officers returned to the premises at 1.15am on Wednesday where they found the party still in full swing.

Officers were then left with no other option but to tell revellers to get out the house.

They also arrested the 30-year-old female householder. A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.