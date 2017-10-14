Cumbernauld man arrested in major cross border police raids

A 44-year-old Cumbernauld man is among nine people arrested in a major cross-border operation into the supply of Class A drugs.

The arrests - which included three men from Ayrshire - were made after search warrants were used to raid addresses in Scotland, Cheshire and North Wales.

English police, controlling the operation, say a 30kg haul of cannabis and 240kg of mixing agent used for controlled drugs were seized during the operation, as well as firearms ammunition.

All nine people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs.

It’s understood eight people have since been charged with alleged drug offences.

Detective Inspector Paul McVeigh of England’s North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (Titan) said: “Today’s operation follows on from last month’s strike day in which a number of arrests were made, and demonstrates the ongoing commitment of Titan to target those involved in the supply and distribution of Class A drugs.”

He added: “Titan exists to tackle and take down the most serious, hardened and organised criminals who pose the more serious threat to the communities.

“But we cannot do this work alone and we are grateful for our colleagues, particularly those at Police Scotland, for assisting and supporting us during this wide-ranging and ongoing investigation.

“Our message to those involved in drug supply is that you cannot escape justice and there are no borders, we will work with other forces to relentlessly pursue those profiting from serious organised crime.

“No-one should have to put up with drug dealing and the associated violence and gun crime it often brings.