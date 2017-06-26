Cumbernauld mum and her child (12) charged

A 32-year-old mother has been charged after parents approached her at home about the conduct of her son in a Carbrain street.

It is alleged that the 12-year-old boy punched a boy of the same age on the face in Millcroft Road on Friday at 5pm causing a nose bleed.

The victim’s parents visited the woman to make her aware of the boy’s actions but the woman subjected the pair to a litany of verbal abuse and threats.

The shocked parents returned home and contacted police.

Officers have confirmed that the 12 year-old boy has been cautioned and charged in front of his mum - who was cautioned and charged in turn.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.