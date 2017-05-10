Cumbernauld pitchfork man arrested

Police rushed to Carbrain amids reports that a man armed with a pitchfork was behaving erratically in the street.

The incident kicked off at 7.10pm on Monday, May 8 in Hillcrest Avenue.

However, the officers caught up with the man en route to the incident when he was spied with the weapon in nearby Craigieburn Road.

On spying the police, the man tried to escape but the officers succeeded in catching up with him.

They managed to seize the pitchfork and the man was charged in relation to threatening behaviour andharrassment. The man has since appeared in court.