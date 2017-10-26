Cumbernauld raid claims cash and luxury car

Police are investigating the theft of a BMW and a four-figure sum from a home in Cumbernauld.
Officers have confirmed that the incident took place between 7pm and 9pm in Blackwood’s Raith Drive yesterday (Wednesday) after a thief smashed a patio door open.
A red BMW M3 was stolen after the cash was plundered from the house. The thief had used a key found in the house to steal the car.
Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Police on 101.
