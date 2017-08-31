Cumbernauld restaurant robbed

Indian restaurant Kashmir Cottage fell prey to a break-in overnight after the premises was forced open.

The raider gained access to the business in South Muirfield Road between 11.40pm yesterday (Wednesday) and 3.30am today.

Police have confirmed that the thief raked round the building and pocketed a three figure sum of cash - but the matter did not end there.

For the thief helped himself to a consignment of food being stored on the premises.

Officers confirmed that estimated value of the theft is £600.

The incident follows a spate-of break ins within Cumbernauld of late - including the Raw Taekwondo gym in Westfield earlier this month where a three figure sum of cash was taken.

Any witnesses are asked to contact 101.