Cumbernauld surgery arrests

Police have arrested two 30-year-old women whose drunken conduct at Central Health Centre gave staff grounds for concern last Thursday.

The women were seen shouting and swearing in the building around 3.45p,

Then one slapped a male in an unprovoked attack

A second man was then allegedly assaulted by the same woman.

The pair continued to shout and swear and police were called.

Both females were traced and brought to Coatbridge Police Station

Both were later arrested in connection with two assaults and behaving in a threatening manner.A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal in Airdrie.