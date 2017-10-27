Cumbernauld takeaway tirade

A 35-year-old man has been charged following an alleged outburst at Tikka Tikka in Seafar’s Hume Road on Wednesday.

Police were called to the premises and succeeded in tracing the male who was linked to the assault of a 41-year-old and a 39-year-old at the shop.

It is also alleged he caused fear and alarm by shouting in aggressive and racially aggravated manner.

Police have also confirmed that the man involved is facing a drugs charge after it emerged that he was found with a quantity of cannabis on his person.

The man was taken into custody and was expected to have appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court yesterday.