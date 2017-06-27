Cumbernauld takeaway workers detained by immigration officers

A Cumbernauld business is facing an £80,000 fine after immigration offenders were found to be working on the premises.

Officers swooped on Tikka Tikka in Hume Road, Seafar on Saturday evening.

The business was served a referral notice in relation to four illegal workers who were arrested.

The notice warns that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 per illegal worker found will be imposed unless the employer can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out.

If proof is not provided, this is a potential total of up to £80,000.

Ian Tyldesley, Assistant Director for Immigration Enforcement, said: “When officers visited the takeaway, three of the men we arrested tried to hide in the loft space to avoid officers finding them.

“However, immigration officers heard them running upstairs and found them in the attic.

“We are happy to work with businesses to explain the simple pre-employment checks needed to establish a person’s right to work in the UK, but to those who choose to ignore the rules the message is clear – we will find you and you will face a heavy financial penalty.

“Illegal working is not victimless, it undercuts honest employers, cheats legitimate job seekers out of employment opportunities and defrauds the public purse.

“I urge anyone with specific and detailed information about suspected immigration abuse to get in touch.”

Immigration checks found three Pakistani men, aged 28, 31 and 39, and a 55-year-old Indian man had breached immigration rules.

The 28-year-old had overstayed his student visa and has been detained.

The 31-year-old had also overtsayed a student visa and has been detained while steps are taken to remove him from the country.

The 39-year-old had overstayed his visit visa and has been detained.

The 55-year-old was found to have entered the country illegally and has been detained while steps are taken to remove him from the country.

To report abuse, visit www.gov.uk/immigration-crime or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.