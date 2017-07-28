Cumbernauld van warning

A dangerous incident at a Cumbernauld industrial estate has prompted a police search for a thief who was prepared to run a man over to make a getaway.

Police want businesses to look out for the driver of a blue Mercedes Sprinter van who targeted industrial equipment supplier PS Auto Grinding Ltd in Deerdykes View in Westfield on Thursday July 27.

Workers at the plant became suspicious of a van which was spied their yard at 12.20pm - which had a visible cargo of scrap metal which had been stored on the premises

One staff member challenged the man, asking him if he had permission to take the metal which was worth £350 and the man nodded

However, the worker did not believe him and headed back to his office to check if this was the case

As he did so, he found himself in the path of the oncoming van.

The vehicle had which had been deliberately driven in his direction.

Thankfully the man managed to jump out of his path and was not injured.

The driver’s next move was to make a quick getaway with the stolen goods.

Now police want any businesses or individuals who have seen this vehicle to get in touch with them.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact them on 101. Crimestoppers can be called in confidence on 0800 555 111.