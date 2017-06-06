Cumbernauld woman discovers burglar

A female householder who had been sleeping was shocked to find a black-clad burglar in her bedroom after 4.30am this morning. (Tuesday)

The terrifying incident happened in Greenrigg Road. The man fled and the woman noticed her phone was missing from the bedside.

A closer look at her home revealed that the man had been rifling through cupboards. Her rear patio door was lying open. The thief had taken property which will take a four figure sum to replace.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.