Cumbernauld woman in violent struggle with police

Police attending an incident in Cumbernauld were allegedly targeted by the 31-year-old woman who had been reported to them.

Officers had been called to Kyle Road in Kildrum amidst claims that a 31-year old female was causing a disturbance in a house around 8.45pm on Wednesday.

On their arrival, they were met by the woman herself who was under the influence of alcohol.

On being informed of her arrest, the woman allegedly began to resist officers in their line of duty and a violent struggle ensued.

One officer was assaulted in the process but did not sustain any injuries.

She has been charged with resisting arrest, police assault and another charge relating to threating behaviour.