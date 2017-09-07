Dangerous driving in Kilsyth

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Kilsyth’s Stirling Road for road traffic and drugs-related offences today (Thursday, September 7)

The arrest took place at 12.05am amidst reports that the man had been driving a silver Corsa at a dangerous speed within a 30 mile per hour zone.

Police succeeded in tracing the man who was arrested in relation to dangerous driving.

He also faces a charge of driving without insurance.

However the matter did not end there after a small amount of herbal cannabis was found on the man’s possession.

Police then took the man into custody.

He was released on an undertaking to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court in relation to this arrest.

A report has been sent to the fiscal.