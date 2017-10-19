‘Dangerous’ man on the run and wanted by police

Police are searching for a “dangerous” man from North Lanarkshire who has been missing for the past year.

Jamie Peden (33) from Airdrie is wanted in connection to two incidents from 2014 and 2015.

He is believed to have spent some time outside the UK in the past 12 months.

Police Scotland said Mr Peden was considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

His current whereabouts are unknown.

Detective Sergeant Alex Clark from Coatbridge CID said: “Extensive enquiries have been carried out however despite our efforts, Jamie Peden is still to be traced.

“We understand that he may have spent time abroad over the past year or so and I would appeal to anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to please contact Coatbridge CID via 101.”