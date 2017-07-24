Disgraced lawyer admits fraud

Disgraced lawyer David Nightingale faces jail after admitting stealing £8,000 from a client by claiming he could use the cash to help her escape criminal charges.

The 34-year-old, who lives in Cumbernauld, took the money after telling Margaret Ferguson he had struck a deal with the Department of Work and Pensions. But he had no such deal in place and pocketed the £8000.

Nightingale appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court, where he used to represent clients, and admitted setting up the fraud in 2011.

He was originally charged with stealing £10,000 but the figure was brought down after he struck a deal with prosecutors.

He had been working with Hamilton-based law firm Carty’s at the time of the offence.

Sheriff Ross Macfarlane QC deferred sentence until next month. In 2014 Nightingale, who has since been disbarred, admitted pocketing £12,500 from clients and his boss to fund a gambling habit.