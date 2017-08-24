Dog lashed out in Cumbernauld beauty spot

A hunt is underway by both police and dog wardens after a woman required hospital treatment after being attacked in woodland.

The terrifying incident which has just come to light occurred when the 29-year-old victim was enjoying a walk in scenic Cumbernauld Glen on Thursday, August 17 at 12.25pm.

The woman was headed to the Broom Road end of the glen when she encountered an unaccompanied dog she had seen at this location previously.

The black dog which is a Border Collie cross had proved to be friendly in the past when she had patted it.

However this occasion it lashed out instead.

As a result, the woman suffered bites on both hands and to her face.

She was taken to Monklands Hospital by ambulance where she was treated for her injuries.

Dog wardens have mounted a search for the animal but have been unable to find the creature - which may have been spied by other walkers in this popular spot.

The wardens and Cumbernauld Police want anyone with further information about the dog or its owner to get in touch.

Both parties fear that the animal could strike again.

And a police spokesman revealed that the owner could be prosecuted under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

He added: “Enquiries into this incident are continuing.”

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be called free and in confidence on 0800 555 111.