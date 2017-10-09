Drink drive arrest after woman stopped in luxury car

A 32-year-old driver has been arrested after crashing her white Land Rover in a Kilsyth street on Friday afternoon.

The incident took place in High Barrwood Road at 1.30pm.

And the woman is facing two charges relating to her alleged conduct behind the wheel.

It is claimed that she was driving under the influence of alcohol.

And it is also alleged that the woman failed to stop after colliding with the other vehicle involved in the crash.

The woman was cautioned and charged - then taken into custody. A report on this incident has been sent to the procurator fiscal in Airdrie.