Duo bailed after being charged with Abronhill acid attack

Two Cumbernauld men have appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court following an alleged acid attack in Abronhill last month.

Three men, aged 21, 23 and 25, required hospital treatment after being sprayed with what police described as a “corrosive” liquid in Oak Road.

The 25-year-old man suffered injuries to his head, legs and arms, the 23 year-old to his arm and the 21-year-old to his face.

Gary Love (23) and Steven Marshall (21) appeared in court charged with assaulting the three victims to their severe injury and permanent disfigurement. They also face a separate charge of assault.

Both made no plea or declaration and were granted bail pending a future court appearance.