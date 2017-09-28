Fake workmen steal large amount of cash from Carbrain pensioners

Thieves who claimed to be utility workers stole “a four figure” sum of cash from a pensioner living in Cumbernauld on Tuesday, September 26.

The two men purported to be from the “water company” and were afforded entry to the property by the 86-year-old householder.

It is understood that one of the men subsequently distracted the householder while his partner entered other rooms before the pair left, claiming they would soon return to carry out work.

The householder and his wife later discovered that a four-figure sum of money was missing, so the police were called and enquiries are ongoing. Both men are described as white, with one being around six feet tall, slim build and in his thirties with dark hair. He wore a dark anorak and dark trousers. The second man was white, around five feet tall and heavily built. He was around 50 years of age and wore a cap, grey or black jumper and dark jeans.

Any witnesses or anyone who thinks they may have seen these men is urged to call Cumbernauld police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.