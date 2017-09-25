Female arrested in Croy for drink driving

A 20-year-old woman was arrested in Croy today (Monday) after police attended the scene following a minor traffic accident.
Police appeared at 1am after hearing a report of a crash in Constarry Road involving a blue Ford Fiesta.
Officers asked the car owner to undertake a breath test which she failed.
The driver was taken to Motherwell Police Station where she failed a second breath test.
She was cautioned and charged and is expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court in the near future.
