Female arrested in Croy for drink driving

A 20-year-old woman was arrested in Croy today (Monday) after police attended the scene following a minor traffic accident.

Police appeared at 1am after hearing a report of a crash in Constarry Road involving a blue Ford Fiesta.

Officers asked the car owner to undertake a breath test which she failed.

The driver was taken to Motherwell Police Station where she failed a second breath test.

She was cautioned and charged and is expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court in the near future.