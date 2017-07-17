Fire wrecks Kilsyth Rangers pavilion after break-in

Celebrations of a momentous anniversary at Kilsyth Rangers were tarnished by a fire in their club pavilion at the weekend.

During the same night the club commemorated the 50th anniversary of its 1967 Scottish Junior Cup win at a local hotel someone broke into the pavilion and started a fire in the referees’ changing room. The gas boilers and a washing machine were destroyed with extensive smoke damage throughout the building.

Club secretary William Dunbar said: “This was mindless vandalism coinciding with a big night for the club as we celebrated our 1967 cup win. The kitchen and referees’ rooms are destroyed and there’s a lot of smoke damage. Damage is still being assessed but is likely to exceed £15,000 and we have no insurance on the pavilion. We will have to find a generator for our Wednesday night friendly and also find alternative changing arrangements.

“But despite all this a number of local companies have shown great community spirit by helping us start out the repairs. A couple of our players are also joiners and they are also helping us.”

Local police are investigating the fire and anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.