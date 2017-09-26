Former Kilsyth resident arrested

A man with a Kilsyth connection who is wanted in connection with a multi-million pound fraud has been arrested - after police stopped him with regard to a driving offence.

David Diaz who lived in Stirling Road before selling his luxury home two years ago and moving to England has been on the run for seven months.

He has been the subject of several appeals as to his whereabouts in this newspaper after the Serious Fraud Office got in touch.

The SFO has now been back in touch - to confirm that Mr Diaz was arrested by Cheshire Police after a routine traffic stop for driving without insurance.

With him was another wanted man - his brother Ludovic Black.

Like Mr Diaz, Mr Black was wanted in connection with a £13 million solar power scam which had seen many elderly people defrauded - and both brothers had failed to heed requests to hand themselves into police.

However a SFO spokesperson confirmed: “ We can confirm that David Diaz and Ludovic Black were arrested by Cheshire Police on Saturday.

“We would like to thank the public and Cheshire police for their efforts in bringing these men to justice.”

The pair will appear before Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, October 23.