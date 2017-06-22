Girl (14) traced after Cumbernauld wrist fracture attack

An alleged act of violence against a 13-year-old girl in a playpark in Cumbernauld left the girl with two fractures to her wrist.

Police have confirmed that the attack took place on Sunday, June 18 at 7pm at the playpark in Millcroft Road.

Officers have stated that the victim was in the park when a group of girls around her own age appeared on the scene.

One of their number then mounted a vicious assault on the little girl.

An investigation was launched and police confirmed midweek that the girl who is allegedly responsible has been traced.

She is 14-years-old.

A report on this incident will now be sent to the Children’s Reporter in Glasgow.