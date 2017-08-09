Girl (16) is assaulted in Cumbernauld cemetery

Police are hunting for a man in his late teens who viciously targeted a 16-year-old girl who was meeting a gang of friends in Eastfield Cemetery.

The teenagers had congregated on Tuesday evening in a wooded area to discuss their exam results in a meet-up that was initially good-natured

One male who arrived on the scene became aggressive around 10.30pm.

When his violent advances were rebuffed by the group, he then turned his attentions on a 16-year-old girl who was spat at and punched on the head.

The girl suffered bruising to her face and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Officers say that a named individual is being investigated but want more young witnesses to contact them on 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.