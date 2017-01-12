Heroin and Cocaine seized in Kilsyth

The discovery of heroin in tablet form at an address in Kilsyth has led to the arrest of a 26-year-old man following a police raid.

Officers confirmed that a search warrant was obtained and that they gained entry to a house in Anton Crescent at 1pm on Thursday, January 5.

Police also found Diazepam tablets on the premises. The man was then detained. He was eventually charged with two drugs-related offences. These are relating to possession with intent to supply.

He was expected to have appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court at time of going to press.

However, this would not be the last drugs-related incident in Kilsyth on that day.

Just hours later police officers swooped twice in other areas.

Police searched a 35-year-old male in Wheatley Cresence at 4.45pm.

The man was found to be in possession of herbal cannabis and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Officers were out and about in Kilsyth in the evening and made another similar arrest.

An 18-year-old male was stopped and searched at 8.05 pm in Balmalloch Road.

He too was found to be in possession of herbal cannabis which is categorised as a Class B Drug.

The man will be reported to the procurator fiscal in Airdrie.

It has been confirmed that in another incident the following day police officers swooped on a home and a 33-year-old male was arrested.

Officers with a search warrant turned up in Park Lane at 5.40pm.

They found a quantity of herbal cannabis and cocaine on the premises.

The man is now the subject of a report to the fiscal.

In an unrelated matter, an 18-year old male was arrested around 1am on Hogmanay.

It is alleged he was making a nuisance of himself in Parkfoot Street and swore and shouted at officers involved.