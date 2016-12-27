Hunt for Cumbernauld driver

Police are trying to trace a driver whose carelessness saw him strike a 55-year-old woman on a zebra crossing in Tryst Road on Friday.

Although the man came to the aid of the woman and even took her to a local surgery for a medical check-up around 8.30am he left the scene shortly afterwards - and police are now on the hunt for him.

Officers hope there may be eyewitnesses to this incident which happened at 8.30am at the Antonine Centre end of the street - as they currently have no means of identifying the motorist or the car he was driving

It has been stressed too that the woman needed hospital treatment after being admitted to the surgery.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact 101. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called free and in confidence on 0800 555 111.