Investigation into schoolboy assault in Cumbernauld

Police want information about an incident near a local secondary that residents of a nearby street may have witnessed.

The incident in question involves a 13-year-old schoolboy who was approached by a number of Greenfaulds High School pupils.

It occurred on Scott Drive on Thursday May 11 at around 3.45pm.

It is alleged that the boy was asked if he was going to fight another pupil and when he said no, he was knocked to the ground.

It’s claimed that he was kicked as he lay there.

Police were contacted and mounted an investigation. They are hoping that someone in the neighbourhood might be able to help them with this ongoing enquiry.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact 101.