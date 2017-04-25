Jailed for stealing £35,000

A trusted manager who stole more than £35,000 from her employers and used her elderly father’s bank account as part of her scheme has been jailed for 15 months.

Payroll supervisor Eleanor Herd (57), of Hazel Road, Cumbernauld, stashed money from unsuspecting bosses at Peel Ports Group Ltd in various relatives’ accounts.

As part of a complex scheme she diverted funds from the firm to five different relatives on 45 occasions over a two-year period.

This included £16,387 in her 79-year-old dad’s bank and £14,915 over 22 transactions into a daughter’s accounts.

Herd’s crime came to light when HMRC queried tax owed by employees and an internal audit revealed what she’d done.

She was jailed at Glasgow Sheriff Court yesterday after she admitted embezzling £35,654 at the firm’s Glasgow offices between January 2008 and March 2010.