Keys and car stolen in Cumbernauld

Another car has been stolen after a thief managed to retrieve keys from the home of its owner in Cumbernauld

Police confirmed that a house in Seafar’s Allanfauld Road was broken into between 5.15pm yesterday (Thursday) and 7.40am today.

The keys were then used to drive a red Ford Focus Zetec away from the premises

Police admit that this type of offence is proving a problem across Lanarkshire at this point in time - and are urging car owners to leave keys out of plain sight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.