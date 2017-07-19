Kilos of cannabis found in Abronhill

Police officers have seized a large quantity of class B drugs from an address in Abronhill.
OnTuesday officers searched a residence in Lime Crescent, Abronhill, where they found evidence of cannabis cultivation including 80 plants and four kilos of herbal material.
Investigations are ongoing and anyone with any information should contact police on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 .
