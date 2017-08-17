Kilsyth arrests after anti-social behaviour

Police confirmed that they have made an arrest after being called to a home in Kilsyth yesterday (Wednesday) after a disturbance.
A 56-year-old woman had allegedly assaulted a 57-year-old man in the house at Arch Way.
The woman was then taken into custody.
Meanwhile, it has emerged that a 21-year-old man was arrested in the town on the same day following another unrelated incident
This took place in a shop in Garrell Road at 2.20pm.
It is alleged that a 21-year-old allegedly assaulted a 43-year old male.
It is also alleged that the younger man made threatening comments to a 45-year-old woman.
Reports on both these incidents have been sent to the procurator fiscal.
Almost Done!
Registering with Cumbernauld News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.