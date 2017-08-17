Kilsyth arrests after anti-social behaviour

Police confirmed that they have made an arrest after being called to a home in Kilsyth yesterday (Wednesday) after a disturbance.

A 56-year-old woman had allegedly assaulted a 57-year-old man in the house at Arch Way.

The woman was then taken into custody.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that a 21-year-old man was arrested in the town on the same day following another unrelated incident

This took place in a shop in Garrell Road at 2.20pm.

It is alleged that a 21-year-old allegedly assaulted a 43-year old male.

It is also alleged that the younger man made threatening comments to a 45-year-old woman.

Reports on both these incidents have been sent to the procurator fiscal.