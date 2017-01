A heartless thief has robbed a Kilsyth business of its charity box over the festive season.

Police are looking for a male suspect who swiped the box on Friday, December 30 at 10.05 am from Charteris Pharmacy in Main Street.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact police on 101. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted free and in confidence on 0800 555 111.