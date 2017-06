A male offender who should not have been out at night was spied by police in a Kilsyth street at 1.15am.

Officers on patrol were in the Manse Road area on Wednesday when they recognised the male in question, who is 41-years-old.

Knowing he was subject to a curfew condition which should keep him indoors from 7pm to 7am, they arrested him and took him to Coatbridge Police Station.

He was held in custody until a court appearance.