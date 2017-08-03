Kilsyth lad (14) attacked and robbed

Police want witnesses to a shocking incident which took place in broad daylight on Tuesday, August 2 in Kilsyth.

A 14-year old boy was walking along Howe Road at 2.30pm with a friend when a male got out a passing car and punched the teenager who landed on the pavement.

The victim’s phone also fell to the ground in the process and the attacker stole this before making off.

Thankfully the boy was not seriously injured but an investigation into the incident is now underway.

Any eyewitnesses witnesses should call 101.