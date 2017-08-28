Kilsyth luxury car theft

Police have confirmed that another car has been stolen when it was parked outside a house in Kilsyth.

The incident happened overnight on Saturday in Balmalloch Road and involved a black Audi S3 which is worth £27,000.

The owner still has the key for the vehicle - and police believe that a copy of a key for this model had been made.

This is the latest in a spate of vehicle thefts which have also seen a high number of works vans stolen.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact police on 101.

Alternatively call crimestoppers free and in confidence on 0800 555 111.