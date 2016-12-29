Kilsyth woman lashed out

Police have arrested a 30-year-old woman in Kilsyth in regard to two separate incidents yesterday (Wednesday)

The woman was allegedly spotted shoplifting in the store at at Deacons Road in Kilsyth at 8.50am.

An image of the incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV system and police were therefore able to trace the woman at her home in Edward Street

They explained why they were there and the woman became verbally abusive.

She was then arrested but the matter did not end there after the woman lashed out at the officers by kicking them on the legs.

The woman was then taken away to Motherwell Police Station.