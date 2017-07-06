Lanarkshire-wide warning on roving conmen

Police across Lanarkshire have taken to their Facebook page to warn of fraudsters who are offering to clean gardens and gutters but really intend to steal.

Officers have been dealing with such a case in East Kilbride where conmen hit the road posing as gardeners.

They approached a 93-year-old woman on her doorstep.

They offered to undertake work but were in fact doing so to gain access to her home.

The were also paid for work they did not undertake

A police spokesperson said: “If you have an elderly or vulnerable neighbour or relative please speak to them about allowing people to carry out work to their homes.

“Check if they need work done and suggest they use a recommended trader.”