Legal action taken against travellers in Cumbernauld

A private landlord swiftly secured the legal means to move a small encampment of travellers from an industrial estate on Friday.

Last week it emerged that three caravans has popped up in Grayshill Road in Westfield.

Police and a traveller liason officer from North Lanarkshire Council visited the site.

However, it was landlord Knight Frank who ensured that the travellers quit the area after several days on the site.

The company successfully secured an eviction order - meaning that the visitors were left with no option but to take the caravans elsewhere.